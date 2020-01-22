Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, RTT News reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 1,936,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

In related news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

