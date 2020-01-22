Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $119.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

