Civic Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, Kucoin and COSS. Civic has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

