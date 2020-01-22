Clarius Group LLC Acquires 340 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.94. 619,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

