Clarius Group LLC Acquires 5,547 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,644 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 328,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

