Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.73% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 302,065 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 496,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 154,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 296,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,823. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.