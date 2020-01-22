Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.51% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3497 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

