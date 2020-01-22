Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,297,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,188. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,636.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,986.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

