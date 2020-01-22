Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 16,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,908. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

