Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $169.31. 34,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

