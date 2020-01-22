Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,493.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,259.39. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,491.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

