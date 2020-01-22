Clarius Group LLC Has $25.82 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,476 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 4.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 459,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

