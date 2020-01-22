Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,918 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up 2.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Smartsheet worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $396,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $382,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,664,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,650 shares of company stock worth $15,279,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

