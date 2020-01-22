Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

NYSE:V traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. 2,157,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

