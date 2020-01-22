Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $305.89. 45,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $239.58 and a 52-week high of $305.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

