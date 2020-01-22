Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.25. The company had a trading volume of 935,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.66. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $196.60 and a one year high of $325.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.29.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

