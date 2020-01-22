Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. LiveRamp comprises 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,741. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

