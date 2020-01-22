Clarius Group LLC Sells 49,910 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,910 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.08% of Redfin worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $60,600.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,730. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDFN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 247,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,572. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

