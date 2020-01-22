Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 247,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 228,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

