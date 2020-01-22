Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

