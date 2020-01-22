Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 2.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Clorox by 178.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $8,012,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. 768,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,265. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

