CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

