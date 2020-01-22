CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. CMS Energy has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.