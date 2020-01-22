COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$83.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

