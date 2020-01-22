Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 236,298 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after buying an additional 2,283,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 82,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,280. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

