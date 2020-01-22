Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 10,000 Shares

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $114,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

