Coinlancer (CL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $103,162.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

