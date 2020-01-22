CoinUs Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $251,636.00 and $3,209.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023262 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005988 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.