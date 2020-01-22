ColossusXT Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,795,147,265 coins and its circulating supply is 11,754,105,438 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

