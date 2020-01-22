Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 1,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,875. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

