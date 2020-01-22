Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.