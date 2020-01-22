Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.