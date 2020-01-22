Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $74.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 18,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,393. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 188,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 186,317 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

