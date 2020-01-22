Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

