Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 10,167 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

