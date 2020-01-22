Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coty by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Coty stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

