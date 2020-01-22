Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 18,381 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.07% of Tilray worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tilray by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.