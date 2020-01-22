Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 3,223 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.