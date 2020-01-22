Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 514 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $291.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $242.35 and a one year high of $293.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

