Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,473,000 after buying an additional 2,345,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after buying an additional 1,504,621 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,029,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 407,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

