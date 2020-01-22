Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

