Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,102 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

