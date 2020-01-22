Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,785 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

