Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 6,338 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

