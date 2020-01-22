Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

