Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in China Mobile by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

CHL opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.