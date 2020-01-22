Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,325 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

JEC stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

