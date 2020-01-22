Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,334 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

