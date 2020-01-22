Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,259 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

CPB opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

