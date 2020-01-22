CommVault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.18, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.